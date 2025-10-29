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Defining The Genesis of CDB-Morgellons-Calamari Clot Systems: DEDICATED TO CI:THIS PAPER WOULD HAVE CHANGED CLIFFORD’S LIFE HAD HE READ IT…
a Neo-Carnicom understanding
Jun 19
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Neo
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January 2026
SPONTANIOUS FILAMENTOUS POLYMERIZATION OF HUMAN BLOOD VIA THERMAL STRESS
Proof there is a filamentous polymeric hyper-thermophilic bacteria-archaeal microbe in human blood
Jan 23
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Neo
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MORGELLONS-LYME-CDB:NEO MITIGATION AGENT-SSKI
There is only one answer on the table, which predates antibiotics, and that is iodine
Jan 18
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Neo
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MORGELLONS CDB HEXAGONS: A DEFINITION
The Neo Hypothesis-Perspective
Jan 7
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Neo
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October 2025
Transgenic CDB Is What Makes The Fibers We See In Humans Blood: The FIBERS Are Multicellular With Living Organisms Inside
No One laid it out for me so I had to. Thanks Clifford for pointing me in the right direction
Oct 29, 2025
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Neo
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Chemtrail Web Fiber: Much Needed Insight
Scientific Papers That Convey What We Are Most Likely Observing
Oct 24, 2025
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Neo
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Spontaneous CDB Polymer Fiber Formation In Clear Skin Exudate
Serendipity helping observations
Oct 14, 2025
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Neo
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My Anniversary Post on SbStk
Enjoy
Oct 13, 2025
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Neo
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September 2025
Sprayed Chemtrail CDB Microbial Fiber on the Slide: New Neo Observations
Still getting sprayed with CDB and a consortia of microbes
Sep 29, 2025
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Neo
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July 2025
A LOOK AT NEO BLOOD 7/17/25: CDB Hexagonal formations In Blood And More.
I can't remember the last time I looked at my Blood. It's still Knarley AF!
Jul 18, 2025
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Neo
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Red Blood Cells Steered with Magnets
RBCs responding to magnets
Jul 15, 2025
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Neo
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DARPA Synthetic Red Blood Cells: Anomalous RBC Aggregation/Alignment Behaviors
Synthetic RBC Science Is The Precursor Science Of mRNA Technologies
Jul 15, 2025
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Neo
33
6
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