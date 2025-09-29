Webs seen on powerlines

Bioactive hierarchical silk fibers created by bioinspired self-assembly

Abstract

Artificial recapitulation of the hierarchy of natural protein fibers is crucial to providing strategies for developing advanced fibrous materials. However, it is challenging due to the complexity of the natural environment. Inspired by the liquid crystalline spinning of spiders, we report the development of natural silk-like hierarchical fibers, with bundles of nanofibrils aligned in their long-axis direction, by self-assembly of crystallized silk fibroin (SF) droplets. The formation of self-assembled SF fibers is a process of coalesced droplets sprouting to form a branched fibrous network, which is similar to the development of capillaries in our body. The as-assembled hierarchical SF fibers are highly bioactive and can significantly enhance the spreading and growth of human umbilical vein endothelial cells compared to the natural SF fibers. This work could help to understand the natural silk spinning process of spiders and provides a strategy for design and development of advanced fibrous biomaterials for various applications.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-22673-4

Above video demonstrates the chemtrail webs are in the power lines. I see these webs often year round on trees and fences and the ground.

Video shows them in the trees. They can be found all over the property. These fibers have been noticed, collected and analyzed to varying degrees by multiple researchers mainly the Carnicom Institute dating back to the early 2000s.

Below I have a single Chemtrail fiber I managed to catch between a slide and slide cover. It was difficult as they are thinner than human hair.

Catching 1! single fiber to mount elucidated more needed knowledge.

Methods and such

Dry mounted sample material on freshly cleaned slide and slide cover cleaned with Labforce low lint wipes. Slides and slide cover boxes are stored in airtight container for storage. Initial observations of the sample immediately after slide mount indicated active biological material in the single strand of chemtrail fiber. 24 hours later fiber branched into many other smaller fibers and crystalline formations. Self replicating assembly was definitely noticeable The CDB along with other microbial consortia is observed. 72 hours after sample mount, many fibers branched out and what started with 1 single chemtrail fiber turned into a too many fibers to count. The CDB microbes are very easy to see at high magnification. >4000x through out sample. Also at 72 hours I purposely moved the slide cover on the slide, both to clean the outer side slide cover and disrupt or break apart CDB fiber formation under the slide cover. The broken and scattered fibers were observed afterwards at high magnifications. Some of the fibers made perfect 90 degree turns and perfectly straight lines. Like aqueous and human fluids in liquid state observations. Dry mount Patterns also consist of the initial single microbes producing a biofilm that lines up in a linear formation with the other microbes and then goes into production of geometric patterns depending on environment. The biofilm from there can do different things such as crystalize or start producing fibers, generating multi layer vesicle like structures, synthetic RBCs and novel materials including hexagonal forms in skin, pupils, body fluids and liquid CDB sample cultures. I see transfected RBCs in hexagonal form as well. This sample helps exemplify how and why the CBD geometric patterns are found to anything exposed to air. Dental anesthetics, foods, all consumer products contain the CDB synthetic biology. The CDB microbe uses the biofilm as a construction sealant/scaffolding if you will among many other properties during self assembly. It is a programable biofilm. Think of a drink with Chia seeds in it. The hydrogel around the Chia seeds is natural hydrogel. Bacterial are know for making biofilms and hydrogels. I will call it a biofilm hydrogel in this post but it is a bacterial hydrogel as well. Bacterial hydrogels are a class of living, adaptive materials that combine hydrogels—polymer networks capable of binding water—with colonies of engineered bacteria, enabling applications in biomedicine, bioproduction, and sustainable materials. Recent research has focused on developing multifunctional hydrogels for bacterial capture, growth, elimination, and sensing, as well as using hydrogels to encapsulate beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus reuteri to accelerate infected wound healing through localized antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. These systems leverage the biocompatibility, tunable properties, and protective capabilities of hydrogels to maintain bacterial viability and control their release and activity. Hydrogels provide a 3D, biocompatible environment that supports bacterial growth and protects them from immune system clearance while preventing their escape into surrounding tissues.

A key application involves using Lactobacillus reuteri encapsulated in methacrylate-modified hyaluronic acid hydrogels, which secrete lactic acid and antibacterial agents to combat pathogens, reduce inflammation, and promote tissue regeneration in infected wounds.

Hydrogels can also be engineered for on-demand bioproduction, enabling the long-term preservation and repeated use of microbial consortia for the synthesis of small molecules and peptides, even after lyophilization.

The fabrication of bacterial hydrogels often involves encapsulating bacteria within a polymer network (e.g., alginate, gelatin, or hyaluronic acid) using techniques like emulsion polymerization or self-assembly, allowing the material to grow, adapt, and respond to environmental stimuli.

These materials are programmable through genetic engineering, allowing bacteria to sense environmental cues and alter the hydrogel’s structure or function, such as changing from a liquid to a gel state in response to stimuli.

Above is initial observations of the single chemtrail web fiber. Notice the black Tetrads and Sarcinae bacterial formations coming together that are attached to the chemtrail fiber fresh on the slide. It looks like 4 dots making a square. This is an assembly mechanism of the GM bacteria to form novel engineered living materials with PROGRAMABLE BIOFILMS, MATERIALS AND FUNCTIONS.

There appears to be spirochetal formations also.

High magnification observation of LIVING CRYSTAL that is formed by the CDB microbes. They can be bioreactors in themselves and generate novel life forms with inside the LIVING CRYSTALS. This tiny one here has 4 round formations inside it.

The 2 inside circles appear to be in the alignment phase of straightening out the crude hexagon angles presently seen at this stage. I have seen this happen with the hexagons.

The 2 outer circles have round bullseyes at center.

Also notice what look like spirochetes. These have the black spiral worm appearance.

The round structures resemble the bullseye rash that appears in Lyme patients.

The LIVING CRYSTAL may be forming synthetic RBCs inside.

This is one of the fibers generated from the main fiber that was collected and mounted.

It looks like optoelectronic-plasmonic capabilities could be possible for light data transmission, biosensing and self powering. The fibers can carry and reflect the full light spectrum with DF illumination.

Also notice they vibrate to acoustics from music.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3571797/

Signal Transmission in a Human Body Medium-Based Body Sensor Network Using a Mach-Zehnder Electro-Optical Sensor

Here we see the main larger fiber initially collected is replicating itself with many smaller micro fibers ( 1-2 microns) coming off the main fiber.

Myself and others have seen this pattern happening in blood, saliva and urine

Also notice the linear biofilm hydrogel generated under the slide falling into linear patterns. The bacteria have excreted biofilm all around the chemtrail fiber perimeter.

Here we see the new fiber patterns accompanied by heavy linear biofilm generated by the CDB microbes and accompanying microbial consortia.

We also see what may be synthetic erythrocytes forming in the biofilm on a dry slide mount.

There’s a high degree of colloidal activity that is to small to resolve, but the motions from the colloidal surfers is evident. They are part of the construction matrix.

Once again this is happening on what was a dry slide mount.

I and other researchers have this heavily documented in all human fluids in liquid mounts and dry slide mounts.

Notice at high magnification, all the Brownian motion of organisms that are to small to resolve with my microscope.

ALL THE FIBERS, CRYSTALS, FORMATIONS AND STRUCTURES ARE ENGINEERED LIVING MATERIALS.

The science field that works with these microbes is called ELM sciences.

You genetically engineer a microbe with bottom-up synthetic biological engineering techniques to produce the desired materials with the materials having programable functions.

This is high level darpa funded sciences that has been foisted on the world at supra national level.

P.S. There are no aliens involved here. Just high level sciences that will appear as magic or other worldly because of its novelty and application onto all living organisms.

Don’t fall for the psyops being spun on this microbe. IT WAS MADE IN LABS!

The post below had 20-30+ opens from many subs so I know there is a lot to absorb in the ELM post below. It touches on what we are looking at from a Tier 1 academic perspective. DARPA funding and all.

Notice crude hexagons in inner black ring on 2 inner circles.

Also notice the round CDB microbes aggregating and running encasing filaments on the perimeter of the LIVING CRYSTAL structure.

They could be synthetic erythrocytes being formed inside the LIVING CRYSTAL.

It has been proven by CI that this is possible with the GM CDB microbe.

It is also well documented by the DARPA project RBCfactory that has successfully developed synthetic RBCs, hemoglobin and platelets. They even freeze dry the synthetic RBCs in the literature. The project also loading the RBCs with microbial cargos. This field of study led to the development of mRNA technology as well.

Sure looks like the Lyme bullseye rash also.

Here we see the LIVING CDB CRYSTAL with much CDB activity occurring inside and on the outside of the formation.. I would approximate the crystal at 20ish microns in width.

Linear filaments making perfect geometric 90 degree right angles after 24-48 hours on the slide.

Notice crystal formation at apex of the angle.

The CDB materials are highly sensitive to sound, static electricity, light, EMF and many other external environmental stimuli in its environment.

This large amount of biofilm/HG appeared after applying slight pressure and moving the slide cover around to mix up the newly formed fibers , structures and biofilm

Look closely at the encasing filament on the out perimeter of the circle.

The multi laminar vesicle like formation is slammed full of the microbial consortia.

This appears to be just another expression the CDB microbes can do to shield them and increase survival and provide a natural bioreactor.

Or it could be that they are making whole cell microbial biosensors that are definitely a real thing in Life Science fields.

Time will tell.

This is a high mag 5 minute time lapse of the microbial motility inside the multilaminar vesicle like structure.

Remember, this was a fresh cleaned dry slide when I mounted the single chemtrail web fiber on it.

This video illustrates the microbial nature in side the Vesicle.

It also demonstrates the ubiquitous AEROBIOLOGY of CDB microbes.

Multilaminar Vesicle like structure with CDB and other microbes seen.

It’s a CDB/microbial soup inside there.

i approximate it around >100 microns

It’s a dry slide environment

This was after i moved the slide cover around to disrupt the fiber formations beneath it after 72 hours. Notice the seed? crystal emitting or casting all the fibers from central points.

CDB microbes clustered on outside of formations.

Notice how the fibers spur, shoot or grow off from the structures in micrograph videos presented in this post.

I had a nice summer sabbatical away from posting.

I have GOOD NEWS in future posts to share things that noticeably helped with skin issues. My skin looks 100% normal?, although the CDB is and will be in my body. I have found things that have noticeably helped.

Til The Next Post

Cheers