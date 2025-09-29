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Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
Sep 29, 2025

Noticed the webs on my screen porch for some time. The light has to hit just right. Now I'm seeing them on all the underside of branches, house, things on my porch. No spiders anywhere but they are catching insects in them like a spider web they are that strong. Arborists have to be seeing this. Why aren't more speaking out? They have to know it isn't natural. So the Lyme is what they are dumping out of planes? Recently an acquaintance is suffering badly from Lyme. Eyes and head hurt, now her legs hurt. She's young. High dose of antibiotics for three weeks or so but I want to help her and don't know how. She got too many interventions in 2021 and 22. This is very painful. Thanks for all your work. I placed a magnet on a collection of these webs and nothing.

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kaal's avatar
kaal
Sep 29, 2025

When reading bout the transgen I c silkworm cultured in insect cells it explained about the crystal. Try typing in silkworm not sure if it was a transgen e protein insect cells COVID vaccine and it's disgusting but I think it explains the original crystal.

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