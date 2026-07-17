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MD-End's avatar
MD-End
2h

I looked up ruthenium and saw that it’s a very rare element that we don’t normally get from food or water. So where would it come from as the mass of fibers keeps increasing?

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kaal's avatar
kaal
6h

Nano channel.dna machines and tracking involve the manip and monitoring of artificial DNA motors or gen modified strands ( r these one and the same? ) confined w in nano scale channel..si glass lab on a chip. Structures used integrated electrodes and electrical fields to slowly drive and or contain the positioning of single DNA molecules as they pass thru the channel. Cuz the channel is smaller than the diameter molecules the DNA is forced to stretch into a linear confirmation. Is this going thru our bodies ? How ? This confinement slows the molecule down allowing multiple sensing spots along the channel to measure and manip the DNA sequence or track the movement of stretched functional nano machine.nano channels r embedded w electrodes to detect current blockades ( changes in ionic current) in board facilitators ok is this the new blood or tissue. .detect changes in ionic current. Will try to come back continue ..

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