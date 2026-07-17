This is version 3 of the Claude document.

An associate made a small change and took out the eukaryote domain that they accidently included in the V1 document.

Once again. I was traveling without my computer for the last week while this was done. It was a nice digital detox.

The Claude Pro version is what my associate is using. I used the free Claude version and it shut down my further discussion on the Claude V1 document. I have to get the Claude Pro version and start training it further myself soon. So many things to do.

Cheers