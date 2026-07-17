Claude AI CDB SPECULATIVE SYNTHETIC-BIOLOGY V3 Document
Training Claude on CDB
This is version 3 of the Claude document.
An associate made a small change and took out the eukaryote domain that they accidently included in the V1 document.
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Once again. I was traveling without my computer for the last week while this was done. It was a nice digital detox.
The Claude Pro version is what my associate is using. I used the free Claude version and it shut down my further discussion on the Claude V1 document. I have to get the Claude Pro version and start training it further myself soon. So many things to do.
Cheers
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I looked up ruthenium and saw that it’s a very rare element that we don’t normally get from food or water. So where would it come from as the mass of fibers keeps increasing?
Nano channel.dna machines and tracking involve the manip and monitoring of artificial DNA motors or gen modified strands ( r these one and the same? ) confined w in nano scale channel..si glass lab on a chip. Structures used integrated electrodes and electrical fields to slowly drive and or contain the positioning of single DNA molecules as they pass thru the channel. Cuz the channel is smaller than the diameter molecules the DNA is forced to stretch into a linear confirmation. Is this going thru our bodies ? How ? This confinement slows the molecule down allowing multiple sensing spots along the channel to measure and manip the DNA sequence or track the movement of stretched functional nano machine.nano channels r embedded w electrodes to detect current blockades ( changes in ionic current) in board facilitators ok is this the new blood or tissue. .detect changes in ionic current. Will try to come back continue ..