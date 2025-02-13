This paper from 1951 was classified for over 60 years!! Why? Same reason this anti parasitic compound for Cancer was suppressed since 1976.

Below we see these 2 papers that date back 75 years.

This paper cites work in 1938 as well. Almost 90 years ago!

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/R-17934-%3A-A-New-Synthetic-Anti-cancer-Drug-with-Brabander-Veire/6c53db8d49709536020f107343e4ab082efa54fd

R 17934 : A New Synthetic Anti-cancer Drug Interfering with Microtubules

TLDR

R 17934 is active against many experimental tumors and leukemias and preliminary clinical observations have already established its activity against human neoplastic cells in vivo.

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp80-00809a000600380033-3

BIOCHEMICAL RESEMBLANCE BETWEEN ENDOPARASITES AND MALIGNANT TUMORS

Document Type:

CREST

Collection:

General CIA Records

Document Number (FOIA) /ESDN (CREST):

CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3

Release Decision:

RIPPUB

Original Classification:

C

Document Page Count:

2

Document Creation Date:

December 22, 2016

Document Release Date:

September 12, 2011

Sequence Number:

33

Case Number:

Publication Date:

February 26, 1951

Content Type:

REPORT

File:

AttachmentSize

CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3.pdf115.11 KB

Body:

Sanitized Copy Approved for Release 2011/09/14: CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3 I COUNTRY SUBJECT HOW PUBLISHED WHERE PUBLISHED DATE PUBLISHED LANGUAGE CLASSIFICATION cONFIDENTLX0NFIDENTIAL CENTRAL-INTELLIGENCE AGENCY REPORT INFORMATION FROM FOREIGN DOCUMENTS OR RADIO BROADCASTS CD NO. Scientific - Medicine Monthly periodical Leningrad Oct 1950 DATE OF INFORMATION 1950 DATE DIST. a6 Feb 1951 NO. OF PAGES 2 SUPPLFMFNT TO REPOR THIS IS UNEVALUATED INFORMATION TNII DOCUMENT COI TAIRS INFOINATION A/PECTIOI THE NATIONAL DIPEISI 0' E UNITED . ATM C.. 1I AND 11T AI ANINDII. nITS T0AIIIIIIIIION of TMi IRTIUTIDI I OI ITS CONTENTS IN ANT NARNII TO Al DNAITNORISIP PERSON 18 END* NIIITID IT AT. IISROIUCTION OF TN1s SORT Is -IONIIITII. Priroda, Vol X IX, No 10, pp 22-27. BIOCHEMICAL RESEMBLANCE BEPHEEN ENDOPARASITES AND MALIGNANT TRIOI2S

Microorganisms in Blood

Endoparasites and malignant tumors resemble each other in many respects by reason of similar conditions under which they grow and exist. This sug- gested long ago the idea in regard to the parasitic nature of tumors. Parasitic worms which live in-the intestines exhibit a pronounced anaer- obic metabolism (.L). They deposit in?the their rf bodies share gen. The accumulation of glycogen with tumors. The tissues of both intestinal parasitic worms and cancer tumors belong to the amphibiotic euryoxybiotical-aerofermentor type (Th. Brand's termi, nology), i.e., they are characteriied"liy a metaliedii>Ja:' 3SAco'mpU ''?x:tdations under aerobic conditions and are at the same time adapted tbooranae11b6tcrnd6ddi- tions (2). In 1938, H. Nauss synthesized the alkylated aminoxanthone Myracyl D, which was found to be effective both against Bilharzia and malignant tumors (3). The guanine analog Guanozolo (5-amino-7-hydrox,y-i - v - triazolo ZY pyri- midine) synthesized by G. Kidder (4) suppresses the synthesis of nucleic acids (or, to be more precise, purine derivatives) in infusoria which are unable to convert adenine into guanine as well as in malignant tumors of mice. It is in- teresting that Guanozolo is an optically active compound having- dextrarotatory activity. In investigating the relative toxic effect of atebrin enanthiomorphs"on various animals, the author of this article, together with O."'K. Nastyukova (2) found that the majority of animals are more sensitive to levarotatory atebrin. However, the following test objects proved to be more sensitive to dextrarota- tory Tatehrin: Erlich's adenocarcinoma (a gland cancer of mice), species of mollusks the body of which is turned in a left-handed spiral, and nematrides I which live as parasites in the intestine of frogs. Thus, tissues of malignant tumors and parasitic worms are distinguished from healt3y tissue and from that of non-parasitic worms by an opposite reaction to optical enanthiomorphs of atebrin. I .OONFIDENTIAt 50X1-HUM Sanitized Copy Approved for Release 2011/09/14: CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3 Sanitized Copy Approved for Release 2011/09/14: CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3 -1 MFBiENTfAj There are reasons to believe that the specific biological characteristics ef.malignant turmor tisade and parasites comprise the foiloiring elements: (1) presence of specific antigens in both malignant tissue and parasites;-(2) opti- cal inversion of the receptors of certain optically active compounds such as atebrin; and (3), peculiarities of purine metabolism in malignant tissue which,.: a.:e connected with the synthesis of nucleic acids, and subsequently, of nucleo- proteins that are important constituents of cell nuclei. One may assume that malignany is closely connected with alterations of the chemical properties of protoplasm, specific properties of enzymes, and possiblt peculiarities of the prctetn carriers of enzymes. Tinder the circumstances, recent work on proteins of malignant tumors whic~^ is being carried out in the USSR (5,.'6, 7) assumes particular importance. BIBLIOGRAPHY i., V. V. Alpatov anu 0. K. Nastyukova, DAN SSSR, Vol LIX, No 6, 1948. 2. V. V. Alpatov and 0. K. Nastyukova, Byulleten' Moskovakogo Obshchestva Ispytaniya Prirody, No 6, 1947. 3. 0. Hackmaun,'R. Goennert, and H. Nauss,Naturwissenschaftien, No 1, 29, 1949. 4. G. Kidder, et al, Nature, Vol CD p 511, 720yiW, 1949 5. B. I. Zbarskiy, Vrachebnoye Delo, No 2-3, 1947. 6. I. B. Zbarskiy, Uspekhi Sovremei}noy Biologii, Vol XXXI, 219, 1946. 7. V. Orekhovich, Biokhimiya, No 5, 1940 2 - C0NFID1 N'PIAL ..:.?.~.-'.K..,..::_..i...._:,`3i.~....-f7e"nor.6,f.3a'.~:.srY.~....~..~..e8:.ns3+SrZ:%nii!.~eS..lWafe:::~-. t'.:,.u;fe:....;.... -,- Sanitized Copy Approved for Release 2011/09/14: CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3

RBC with microorganisms inside