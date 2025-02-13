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William H Warrick III MD's avatar
William H Warrick III MD
2d

This is why antiparasitic drug Ivermectin and Fenbendazole treat Cancer.

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Harold Saive's avatar
Harold Saive
2d

Very helpful!

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