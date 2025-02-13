Declassified CIA Paper From 1951 RESEMBLANCE BETWEEN ENDOPARASITES AND MALIGNANT TUMORS
we have been lied to about Cancer and many diseases
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This paper from 1951 was classified for over 60 years!! Why? Same reason this anti parasitic compound for Cancer was suppressed since 1976.
Below we see these 2 papers that date back 75 years.
This paper cites work in 1938 as well. Almost 90 years ago!
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/R-17934-%3A-A-New-Synthetic-Anti-cancer-Drug-with-Brabander-Veire/6c53db8d49709536020f107343e4ab082efa54fd
R 17934 : A New Synthetic Anti-cancer Drug Interfering with Microtubules
M. Brabander, R. V. D. Veire, +5 authors P. Janssen
Published 1976
Medicine, Chemistry
TLDR
R 17934 is active against many experimental tumors and leukemias and preliminary clinical observations have already established its activity against human neoplastic cells in vivo.
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp80-00809a000600380033-3
BIOCHEMICAL RESEMBLANCE BETWEEN ENDOPARASITES AND MALIGNANT TUMORS
Document Type:
Collection:
Document Number (FOIA) /ESDN (CREST):
CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3
Release Decision:
RIPPUB
Original Classification:
C
Document Page Count:
2
Document Creation Date:
December 22, 2016
Document Release Date:
September 12, 2011
Sequence Number:
33
Case Number:
Publication Date:
February 26, 1951
Content Type:
REPORT
File:
AttachmentSize
CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3.pdf115.11 KB
Body:
Sanitized Copy Approved for Release 2011/09/14: CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3 I COUNTRY SUBJECT HOW PUBLISHED WHERE PUBLISHED DATE PUBLISHED LANGUAGE CLASSIFICATION cONFIDENTLX0NFIDENTIAL CENTRAL-INTELLIGENCE AGENCY REPORT INFORMATION FROM FOREIGN DOCUMENTS OR RADIO BROADCASTS CD NO. Scientific - Medicine Monthly periodical Leningrad Oct 1950 DATE OF INFORMATION 1950 DATE DIST. a6 Feb 1951 NO. OF PAGES 2 SUPPLFMFNT TO REPOR THIS IS UNEVALUATED INFORMATION TNII DOCUMENT COI TAIRS INFOINATION A/PECTIOI THE NATIONAL DIPEISI 0' E UNITED . ATM C.. 1I AND 11T AI ANINDII. nITS T0AIIIIIIIIION of TMi IRTIUTIDI I OI ITS CONTENTS IN ANT NARNII TO Al DNAITNORISIP PERSON 18 END* NIIITID IT AT. IISROIUCTION OF TN1s SORT Is -IONIIITII. Priroda, Vol X IX, No 10, pp 22-27. BIOCHEMICAL RESEMBLANCE BEPHEEN ENDOPARASITES AND MALIGNANT TRIOI2S
Microorganisms in Blood
Endoparasites and malignant tumors resemble each other in many respects by reason of similar conditions under which they grow and exist. This sug- gested long ago the idea in regard to the parasitic nature of tumors. Parasitic worms which live in-the intestines exhibit a pronounced anaer- obic metabolism (.L). They deposit in?the their rf bodies share gen. The accumulation of glycogen with tumors. The tissues of both intestinal parasitic worms and cancer tumors belong to the amphibiotic euryoxybiotical-aerofermentor type (Th. Brand's termi, nology), i.e., they are characteriied"liy a metaliedii>Ja:' 3SAco'mpU ''?x:tdations under aerobic conditions and are at the same time adapted tbooranae11b6tcrnd6ddi- tions (2). In 1938, H. Nauss synthesized the alkylated aminoxanthone Myracyl D, which was found to be effective both against Bilharzia and malignant tumors (3). The guanine analog Guanozolo (5-amino-7-hydrox,y-i - v - triazolo ZY pyri- midine) synthesized by G. Kidder (4) suppresses the synthesis of nucleic acids (or, to be more precise, purine derivatives) in infusoria which are unable to convert adenine into guanine as well as in malignant tumors of mice. It is in- teresting that Guanozolo is an optically active compound having- dextrarotatory activity. In investigating the relative toxic effect of atebrin enanthiomorphs"on various animals, the author of this article, together with O."'K. Nastyukova (2) found that the majority of animals are more sensitive to levarotatory atebrin. However, the following test objects proved to be more sensitive to dextrarota- tory Tatehrin: Erlich's adenocarcinoma (a gland cancer of mice), species of mollusks the body of which is turned in a left-handed spiral, and nematrides I which live as parasites in the intestine of frogs. Thus, tissues of malignant tumors and parasitic worms are distinguished from healt3y tissue and from that of non-parasitic worms by an opposite reaction to optical enanthiomorphs of atebrin. I .OONFIDENTIAt 50X1-HUM Sanitized Copy Approved for Release 2011/09/14: CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3 Sanitized Copy Approved for Release 2011/09/14: CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3 -1 MFBiENTfAj There are reasons to believe that the specific biological characteristics ef.malignant turmor tisade and parasites comprise the foiloiring elements: (1) presence of specific antigens in both malignant tissue and parasites;-(2) opti- cal inversion of the receptors of certain optically active compounds such as atebrin; and (3), peculiarities of purine metabolism in malignant tissue which,.: a.:e connected with the synthesis of nucleic acids, and subsequently, of nucleo- proteins that are important constituents of cell nuclei. One may assume that malignany is closely connected with alterations of the chemical properties of protoplasm, specific properties of enzymes, and possiblt peculiarities of the prctetn carriers of enzymes. Tinder the circumstances, recent work on proteins of malignant tumors whic~^ is being carried out in the USSR (5,.'6, 7) assumes particular importance. BIBLIOGRAPHY i., V. V. Alpatov anu 0. K. Nastyukova, DAN SSSR, Vol LIX, No 6, 1948. 2. V. V. Alpatov and 0. K. Nastyukova, Byulleten' Moskovakogo Obshchestva Ispytaniya Prirody, No 6, 1947. 3. 0. Hackmaun,'R. Goennert, and H. Nauss,Naturwissenschaftien, No 1, 29, 1949. 4. G. Kidder, et al, Nature, Vol CD p 511, 720yiW, 1949 5. B. I. Zbarskiy, Vrachebnoye Delo, No 2-3, 1947. 6. I. B. Zbarskiy, Uspekhi Sovremei}noy Biologii, Vol XXXI, 219, 1946. 7. V. Orekhovich, Biokhimiya, No 5, 1940 2 - C0NFID1 N'PIAL ..:.?.~.-'.K..,..::_..i...._:,`3i.~....-f7e"nor.6,f.3a'.~:.srY.~....~..~..e8:.ns3+SrZ:%nii!.~eS..lWafe:::~-. t'.:,.u;fe:....;.... -,- Sanitized Copy Approved for Release 2011/09/14: CIA-RDP80-00809A000600380033-3
RBC with microorganisms inside
Endoparasites vs Cancer Tumors
Endoparasites and malignant tumors share biochemical similarities, which suggests a possible parasitic nature of tumors. Both exhibit anaerobic metabolism and deposit glycogen in their tissues, indicating a similar amphibiotic euryoxybiotical-aerofermentor type metabolism.51
Research has shown that certain compounds effective against parasitic worms, such as Myracyl D and Guanozolo, also inhibit the growth of malignant tumors.1 Additionally, studies have found that tissues from parasitic worms and cancer tumors react oppositely to optical enanthiomorphs of certain compounds, such as atebrin.1
In a notable case, CDC researchers discovered cancer cells originating from the dwarf tapeworm Hymenolepis nana in a human tumor, which is the first known instance of a person becoming ill from cancer cells that arose in a parasite.6 This finding highlights the potential for endoparasites to contribute to tumor formation in humans, especially in those with weakened immune systems.6
These biochemical resemblances and shared responses to certain compounds suggest that endoparasites and malignant tumors may have similar mechanisms for evading immune surveillance and surviving within host tissues.
https://app.jove.com/v/2767/diagnosis-of-ecto-and-endoparasites-in-laboratory-rats-and-mice
Parasites are organisms that utilize another organism for their nourishment and growth. The organism that the parasite takes advantage of for their own benefit is called the host. The parasite either harms the host or causes disease in them. They either can depend on the host for completing their entire life cycle or can complete their life cycle independently.Complete answer: Parasites can be distinguished on the basis of the region they occupy on the host. Based on this property they are divided into ectoparasites and endoparasites. Ectoparasite EndoparasiteEctoparasites are those that live on the surface of the host.Endoparasites are those that live inside the host.They can be temporary, intermittent or permanent residents of the host.They are mostly permanent residents of the host.Their mode of respiration is mostly aerobic.Their mode of respiration is mostly anaerobic.They cause less damage to the host as compared to ectoparasite.They cause more severe damage to the host and might lead to its death.Since they live on the surface they are affected by external environmental factors.They live inside the host and thus are not affected by external environmental factors.They are safe from the host’s immune system.They have to evade the host’s immune system for their survival. Examples include mosquito, leech, ticks. Examples include tapeworm, protozoan. Note: Thus the relationship between the host and the parasite is a specific one where the parasite needs the host and not the other way around. Hence the parasites have developed various means by which they can get benefitted from the host for their own survival and growth.
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This is why antiparasitic drug Ivermectin and Fenbendazole treat Cancer.
Very helpful!