Neo

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Desert Nomad's avatar
Desert Nomad
Jun 19

This is yet another example of why studying the designs of the Engineer of the Universe, God, is a profitable endeavor. Studying biology is just one way in which people do this.

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Foxglove Farmer's avatar
Foxglove Farmer
Jun 19

Good to see you back in here Neo. It feels like after a long time in the dark, we are starting to observe discoveries of such significance we can only hope to dream.

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