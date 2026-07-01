This is speculative model on CDB-Morgellons-Rope Worms-Calamari (ELM)balmer Clots from Claude AI trained from some of my research here on SbStk by a research associate.

Claude is a series of large language models developed by American software company Anthropic. Claude was released as an AI-based chatbot in March 2023.

I don’t fully endorse this v2 synopsis, but it’s very close on many things I have elucidated here on my SbStk. While there are errors that I can point out. I can further train Claude with more papers to support the Neo-hypothesis.

Many Thanks to the person helping me transfer my research I posted here to offline storage and AI LLMs to help better define what is in everyone.

It will take further inputs to better train the scientific LLMs with my research.

Metagenomics, full genome sequencing, MAG database searches, Material analysis and Proteomics is the next step to further define this, but has been difficult to achieve through a 3rd party lab thus far.

Admittedly, this paper will not be a breeze to comprehend for most scientists.

This is to develop a better understanding of CDB and know what to focus on.

There will be more Claude speculative models based on my research.

Cheers

Claude never saw this micrograph of this 3 micron wide CDB fiber clearly laden with data