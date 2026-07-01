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Kylie M's avatar
Kylie M
1d

This is so timely, I've been interrogating Google AI, (call it amatuer hour 😂) just to see what it would offer up. Not sure why am surprised but it's unreal just how deceptive it is. CONTINUALLY spits up known contributors to the madness: Chitosan, zeolite, MB, PEG, EDTA.

Asked about buffers, it kept offering Tris & phosphate buffers so I asked about Natron and it near screamed at me, might be something in that?? 😂 In the end it came down to salt & charcoal. What were you thinking Mr Mendelson???? 2nd that Kaal, TY Neo

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kaal's avatar
kaal
2d

Typed bacterial filament elasticity cuz that is how they described his work w a search of his name. Anyway ty NEO.

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