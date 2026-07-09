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kaal's avatar
kaal
3d

What u have done is astounding. Nebraska huskers researchers develop cephalad inspired artificial skin

Supported by army research.

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
3d

claud - only went so far huh, but it still gave you heaps of valuable info to follow up on. That’s the deepest info I have seen to date on CDB that ties so much together., Congrats.

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